AP CM Warns Of Critical Floods In Krishna, Godavari; Orders Urgent Water Management

Vijayawada:With floodwaters swelling to alarming levels in the Krishna and Godavari rivers, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has termed the situation critical and called for aggressive, dynamic flood management to protect lives and optimise water use. Officials warn that inflows could exceed seven lakh cusecs at Prakasam Barrage on Monday, while Godavari inflows are also rising rapidly.

In a high-level online review with irrigation, RTGS, and disaster management officials, the CM demanded real-time monitoring of flood inflows and integrated analysis with rainfall data to coordinate reservoir and tank filling across the state. He directed that every possible water body be filled to recharge groundwater and instructed officials to alert and assist residents in flood-prone low-lying areas.



Prakasam Barrage is currently handling 6.57 lakh cusecs, with levels expected to rise due to heavy rains in Telangana and flood releases from Srisailam. Dowleswaram recorded 10.12 lakh cusecs, which may increase to 11.50 lakh cusecs.



Statewide reservoirs are at 94 per cent capacity, with over 4,300 TMCs of floodwater already released into the sea from the Krishna and Godavari combined. Effective water management has boosted groundwater levels to an average of 8.43 metres—1.25 metres higher than last year, with Rayalaseema seeing the sharpest rise of 2.07 metres.



With floods and rainfall expected to persist, Naidu stressed urgent measures to use water efficiently, implement groundwater recharge plans, maintain continuous public alerts, and ensure departmental coordination to provide timely relief and reduce flood impact on vulnerable populations.