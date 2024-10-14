AP CM wants HC to establish special court to deal with crimes against women

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take strict action against those involved in crimes against women. He stressed the need for swift punishment for such law-violators.



Naidu held a review meeting with the DGP and other senior officials on the recent gang rape case on a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in Sri Sathya Sai district. Officials should ensure such incidents do not recur, he said.Naidu stressed the need for immediate punishment to the accused and proposed setting up of a special court to expedite the case. “We would make a request to the high court,” he said.He referred to a previous group assault and murder case in Bapatla district and said swift justice is possible through a special court.Naidu said the government's policy is to act firmly against sexual harassment and assaults on women. On the Sri Sathya Sai district incident, he said the investigation team has collected the details. “The accused were involved in thefts and sexual offenses. Police must use new technology to gather evidence and ensure that criminals are identified and punished.”He said the state government would increase the number of CCTV cameras across AP to strengthen the system of crime prevention. The existing cameras will be fully utilized and new ones will be installed where necessary, he said.The CM urged citizens to report incidents of sexual harassment or antisocial activities to the police. The identities of the informers would be kept confidential. There would be no compromise on public safety, particularly women's safety, he said.