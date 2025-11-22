AP CM Wants All Roads In State To Be Pothole-Free By Year-End

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has issued firm instructions to officials that all roads across Andhra Pradesh must be pothole-free by the end of December this year.

The CM reviewed maintenance and development of roads in a teleconference with Roads and Buildings (R&B) minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy, special chief secretary M.T. Krishna Babu and senior officials on Saturday.

Chandrababu Naidu directed both Janardhan Reddy and Krishna Babu to personally inspect the ongoing repair and development works. He advised them to take strong action against contractors, who have failed to commence works allotted to them so far.

The Chief Minister underlined that the quality of repairs should not be compromised. Best technical practices and innovative materials must be adopted to ensure lasting durability.

He said: “Since the coalition government assumed office, road infrastructure has been given top priority. Under the flagship ‘Mission Pothole-Free Roads’ initiative launched last year, the government has allocated ₹861 crore to ensure that the state roads are pothole-free.” He charged that the previous administration had neglected road networks over five years, leaving them in a state of severe disrepair.

Naidu underlined that the current government has significantly ramped up efforts and approved ₹2,500 crore within just one year for development of 5,471 kilometres of roads. Further, administrative approvals have been granted for 274 projects covering 2,104 kilometres, with an estimated budget of ₹1,000 crore.

With regard to severe damage to roads following the heavy rains triggered by consecutive cyclonic storms, the Chief Minister announced that the government has proposed ₹500 crore for urgent repairs to 9,101 kilometres of road network. He said 4,794 kilometres of roads hit by recent cyclones will be restored using these funds.

Naidu pointed out that the previous government had left unpaid pending bills worth ₹4,000 crore to contractors. To restore confidence, the current administration has begun making phased payments, clearing nearly ₹1,900 crore so far. Additional payments will be made on a monthly basis.

Minister Janardhan Reddy and special chief secretary Krishnababu said they are holding frequent meetings with contractors and department officials across key districts, including Puttaparthi, Visakhapatnam and the capital region, to ensure that roads are repaired and developed within the given timelines.