AP CM Urges Support for Farmers Cultivating 18 Key Horticultural Crops

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to enable farmers in the Rayalaseema region and Prakasam district to benefit from 18 high-demand horticultural crops grown in these areas.

The chief minister instructed officials to provide farmers with the necessary support and facilities to cultivate these varieties effectively. "Eighteen of the globally most sought-after horticultural crops grow in Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts. Farmers should be provided with the facilities to take advantage of this opportunity," Naidu said in a press release.

As part of the initiative, Naidu asked officials to utilise funds under the Purvodaya scheme, a central government programme aimed at the all-round development of India's eastern region, including Andhra Pradesh.

Reviewing horticulture in Rayalaseema under the Purvodaya scheme at the state secretariat, the chief minister formulated an action plan covering 92 clusters to improve farmers' livelihoods in Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts.

He directed the construction of roads, irrigation projects, Panchayat roads, and other infrastructure under the scheme, and assessed a plan expected to benefit six lakh horticulture farmers.

A Rs 40,000-crore action plan will be prepared to support these initiatives, the press release said. Naidu also set a goal to transform Rayalaseema into a horticultural hub, with a focus on certification and traceability of produce. He noted that while 65 varieties of horticultural crops are grown in Rayalaseema, 18 crops enjoy particularly strong demand and should be promoted.

The CM said cultivating horticultural crops on 50 lakh acres would be beneficial for farmers. He emphasised support for the 18 key crops with transport, logistics, marketing, and cold-chain facilities.

Naidu also envisioned shipping horticultural produce via air cargo to Dubai for re-export. To promote horticulture, the government plans to spend Rs 14,000 crore on cultivation and marketing projects, including Rs 9,000 crore in subsidies.

Naidu called for special focus on crops such as banana, sugarcane, papaya, pomegranate, mango, onion, tomato, chilli, and lemon.