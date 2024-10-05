AP CM urges devotees to maintain sanctity of Tirumala

Tirumala: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon devotees visiting Tirumala to uphold the sanctity of the sacred hill town and cooperate with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).



He expressed his wish for the region to resonate with the chant of Govinda Nama.On Friday, as part of the Srivari annual Brahmotsavams, the chief minister presented silk robes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on behalf of the state government. He participated in the Pedda Sesha Vahana seva marking the first day of the nine-day festival.Naidu said he prayed for the well-being of humanity. He urged TTD employees to serve the lord with dedication as His Sevaks. He appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the TTD, particularly the Annaprasadam and cleanliness drives.The presentation of the silk robes took place when the chief minister arrived at the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple to participate in the customary ritual. The priests draped a ‘Parivattam’ over his head and placed the sacred robes in a silver plate. Naidu carried the robes to the sanctum sanctorum through a grand procession, backed by Vedic chants and Nadaswaram music.Once inside the temple, the CM handed over the robes to the chief priest and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.Naidu received the Veda Aseervachanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. He was presented with Theertha Prasadam, a portrait of Sri Venkateswara and a memento by TTD executive officer Syamala Rao. The CM released the TTD’s 2025 calendars, diaries and table calendars.Naidu participated in the Pedda Sesha Vahana seva for a brief period before proceeding to the guest house for the night’s stay. On Saturday morning, he would inaugurate the Vakulamatha centralised kitchen near the Panchajanyam guest house.Endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, commissioner Satyanarayana, TTD additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary, district collector Venkateswar, SP Subba Rayudu, TTD joint Eos Goutami and Veerabrahmam, chief Vigilance and security officer Sridhar and other temple officials were present.