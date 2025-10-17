Join P4 Mission to Make Poverty Elimination a Collective Effort: CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said poverty eradication is not just about offering financial assistance but also about preserving people’s dignity and creating opportunities for their growth.

Marking the International Day for Eradication of Poverty on Friday, Naidu shared his views on his social media page, reaffirming his government’s commitment to uplift the underprivileged.

He said, “Poverty eradication remains a key pillar of the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 roadmap. Let us rededicate ourselves to the mission of eliminating poverty and take active part in the P4 initiative.”

Naidu said the coalition government has been implementing numerous welfare programmes aimed at improving the living standards of the poor, with the core goal of achieving complete poverty eradication through the ‘P4 Zero Poverty’ initiative. Extending an open call, Naidu urged everyone to participate in the P4 mission to make poverty elimination a collective effort.

Highlighting the welfare schemes he launched in recent months, the CM said developmental and social initiatives worth over Rs 1 lakh crore have been rolled out. “No other state is spending as high as Rs 2,758 crore a month on welfare pensions, as we do under the NTR Bharosa scheme,” he said.

Across the state, he noted, as many as 207 Anna Canteens have been reopened to provide nutritious meals at just Rs 5 for the needy.

Through the revamped ‘Deepam 2.0’ scheme, poor households are receiving three free LPG cylinders every year. Under the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ initiative, a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 a year per student is being provided to families to support children’s education. Women have been granted free travel in RTC buses under the Sthree Shakti programme. For farmers, the state has credited Rs 7,000 each under the first phase of the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, he said.

The CM also noted that assistance worth Rs 246 crore and Rs 435 crore has been extended respectively under different programmes for fishermen and auto drivers.