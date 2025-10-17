AP CM To Leave For UAE, UK For Attracting Investments

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s upcoming foreign visits to attract funds from global investors into Andhra Pradesh have been finalised.

The CM will visit Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other parts of the UAE from October 22 to October 24 to extend invitations to prospective investors for the Global Partnership Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and November 15.

Naidu will be in the UK, including London, from November 2 to November 5, where he is scheduled to hold meetings with several industry leaders.

While meeting the industry, finance and business leaders of real estate, construction, logistics, transport, finance and innovation in the Gulf and the UK, the Chief Minister will provide them a detailed briefing on the opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh.

The CM will be accompanied by a team of top officials including senior IAS officer Kartikeya Mishra, apart from ministers T.G. Bharat and B.C. Janardhan Reddy.

General Administration Department (GAD) chief secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena issued orders on Thursday confirming Chandrababu Naidu’s travel schedule.