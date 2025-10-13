AP CM To Inaugurate The New CRDA Office In Amaravati Today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would inaugurate the new CRDA headquarters in Amaravati on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the state’s capital city project.

The event is scheduled for 9.54am. The modern facility would serve as the nerve centre of the capital region development authority.

Naidu said on Sunday that the constructions in Amaravati were progressing rapidly, with 79 projects currently under way. Of these, CRDA is executing 19 works worth ₹12,762.46 crore, while ADCL is handling 60 works worth ₹36,737.06 crore. Together, they account for ₹49,499.52 crore in works in progress.

Urban development minister P. Narayana reviewed the arrangements on Sunday and with his officials. He said there would be no public meeting for the CM there as he would have to go to Delhi. “We have invited the farmers of Amaravati for the inauguration, keeping in mind their role of offering lands for the capital.”

The government, he said, has granted administrative sanctions for 90 projects valued at ₹54,693.09 crore. While 79 projects have started, seven are in the tender process and five yet to pass through tenders. Another 20 projects worth ₹36,577 crore await administrative approval.

Located near Rayapudi at the Seed Access Road E3–N11 junction, the work on the municipal department’s main office in the CRDA complex began in 2017. The complex reflects Amaravati’s identity with a prominent “A” in its front elevation. All future Amaravati construction activities would be monitored from this facility.

The officials said the main office building (G+7) is spread over 4.32 acres. The seven-floor structure covers 3,07,326 sq-ft of built-up area. Of this, the main building occupies 0.73 acres, with 0.88 acres kept as green zone, 1.36 acres for parking, 0.96 acres of open space and 0.39 acres for a sewage treatment plant.