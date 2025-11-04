AP CM to Explore Varsity Partnerships in London

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswamy in London to deliberate on and explore partnerships between the state and British universities.

"Indian High Commissioner in London, Vikram Doraiswamy, met Chief Minister Chandrababu. They deliberated on four aspects to explore partnerships between UK universities and Andhra Pradesh," said an official press release on Tuesday.

Naidu and Doraiswamy discussed joint ventures with central cooperation and UK universities inking partnerships with Andhra Pradesh educational institutions. Likewise, they deliberated on student exchange programmes and partnerships in the fields of life sciences, bio-genetics, mineral exploration, metals, AI, semiconductors, space technology, core engineering and Marine Industry 4.0.