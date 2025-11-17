AP CM to Deposit ₹3,077 Crore to 46.62 Lakh Farmers

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would deposit ₹3,077.77 crore to benefit 46.62 lakh farmers in the second phase of the Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan Scheme.

This would be done during the CM’s visit to Kamalapuram Assembly constituency in YSR Kadapa district on November 19.

As part of the second phase of the scheme, AP’s share would be ₹5,000 while that of central government ₹2,000 and with a total benefit of ₹7,000 will be remitted into the bank accounts of 46,62,904 beneficiary farmers.

The CM issued directions to officials to simplify the procedure and enable eligible farmers to register online, so as to avail the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme.

He also directed the agriculture officials to activate the inactive bank accounts of the farmers.

The Chief Minister asked officials to ensure the scheme is applicable to the legal heirs of eligible farmers in case they were dead, by taking up death mutation.

Accordingly, a total of ₹3,077.77 crore would be remitted into the bank accounts with contributions from the state and Central governments.

Agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu reviewed arrangements for disbursal of money to the farmers under the Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan scheme with the principal secretary, director and joint directors from 26 districts from Nimmada in Tekkali Assembly constituency on Monday, in the context of the CM’s visit.

The minister wanted every eligible farmer get his share to be remitted into his bank account under the scheme. Extending financial aid to farmers under the scheme, he said, was aimed to support the farmers and claimed this would not be a burden on the state government.

He said the Central government would also release its share of money under the PM Kisan scheme on November 19. A total amount of ₹7,000 in phase-2 of the scheme would be remitted to each farmers.

In case any farmer fails to get the amount remitted under the phase-1, the officials must consider complaints and take necessary action to help the farmers, he said.