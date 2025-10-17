AP CM Thanks Modi for Visiting Rayalaseema

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting Rayalaseema and reaffirming commitment to the state's development.

In a reply to prime minister in the social media platform X, late on Thursday night, Naidu said that he had the honour of inviting Modi to Andhra Pradesh, and the PM graciously accepted and joined the state's people.

"I had the honour of extending an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on behalf of my people of Andhra Pradesh, and he graciously accepted it and joined us. His commitment to the development of our state and tireless dedication to our nation and its people are inspiring," Naidu has said.

He added that Rayalaseema showcased a powerful message of development, unity, and collective purpose, reflecting the shared vision of Swarna Andhra within a Viksit Bharat, and expressed gratitude to the PM for his presence and steadfast support.

"Under his leadership, we will together strive to build a prosperous, inclusive, and future-ready nation," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi said that Andhra Pradesh plays a key role in building a Viksit Bharat (developed India), and it is important that the Rayalaseema region flourishes too.

"The NDA government in AP, led by Naidu, is committed to ensuring all-round development of the state," said PM Modi in a post on X.