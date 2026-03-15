AP CM Seeks Report on MP Putta Mahesh in Drugs Case

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken serious note of the allegations against Eluru MP Putta Mahesh in connection with the Moinabad drugs case. The CM has directed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State President Palla Srinivasa Rao to issue formal notices to the MP and submit a comprehensive report on the incident.

Pending inquiry, the TDP high command has strictly instructed Putta Mahesh to stay away from all party activities. Asserting a zero-tolerance policy, Naidu made it clear that no one involved in drug-related offenses will be spared, emphasizing that the party's reputation must not suffer due to the personal weaknesses or mistakes of individual leaders.

The political fallout comes after six individuals tested positive for drug consumption in the Moinabad case. According to police officials, former MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy hosted a weekend party at his farmhouse in Aziznagar, Moinabad, which the Eluru MP attended. Alongside Rohit Reddy and Putta Mahesh, four other attendees—Ritesh Reddy, Namith, Kaushik Ravi, and Arjun Reddy—have also tested positive for drugs.

Meanwhile, The YSRC on Sunday demanded strict action against Eluru MP Mahesh Kumar Yadav, alleging that he was caught consuming drugs during a police raid in Telangana.

Addressing the media in Nellore, YSRC leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy urged authorities to take stringent action against the MP and ensure that the same legal provisions applicable to common citizens are enforced in his case as well. He also demanded that Mahesh Yadav resign from his Lok Sabha membership and be suspended from the Telugu Desam Party.

Kakani alleged that the MP was caught during a drug party in Telangana and criticised the party leadership over the issue.

MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy also condemned the incident, stating that reports of the MP and his associates allegedly attempting to fire at police during the raid were serious. He said strict action was necessary to send a strong message against drug-related offences.

YSRC leaders also expressed concern over the growing drug menace and related crimes, urging authorities to act firmly against those involved.