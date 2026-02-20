AP CM Reviews VBG–RAMG Scheme, Stresses Alignment with Swarna Andhra Vision 2047

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed the officials to align works under the VBG–RAMG scheme with the goals of Swarna Andhra Vision 2047.

Naidu stressed the need for a focused action plan and close monitoring by district collectors.

Reviewing the scheme at his chamber on the Assembly premises, the Chief Minister said the programme, slated for implementation from the next financial year, must be dovetailed with key developmental works at the grassroots level. Officials must complete all pending works under the rural employment guarantee programme in the current financial year without delay, he said.

Officials informed the CM that during 2025–26, an expenditure of Rs.4,619 crore had been incurred under the wage component and Rs.1,962 crore under the material component. They noted that Andhra Pradesh ranked first in the country in spending under the material component category.

Describing the scheme as demand-driven, Naidu called for a comprehensive strategy to take up need-based works across the state. He highlighted the scope for developing solar power systems in rural areas, strengthening infrastructure, undertaking repairs under the Jal Jeevan Mission, constructing village libraries and other public buildings, developing transport sheds and parking spaces, and creating durable community assets.

The CM further emphasised water security, essential rural infrastructure, improved living standards, and disaster-resilient works as priority areas under the scheme.