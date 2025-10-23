 Top
AP CM Reviews Heavy Rains Preparedness from Dubai

Andhra Pradesh
23 Oct 2025 1:28 PM IST

He asked the Home Minister V Anitha to be alert and take necessary precautions

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: X)

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the rain situation with officials concerned from Dubai.

He asked the Home Minister V Anitha to be alert and take necessary precautions and advised officials to take steps to prevent people from facing any problems. He suggested that steps should be taken to prevent loss of life and property. Revenue, police, municipal and electricity departments should work in coordination, he said, instructing officials to evacuate people in low-lying areas to safe places.

Officials informed Naidu that control rooms have already been set up in the South Coast and Rayalaseema. Naidu advised officials to strengthen canals and ponds and wanted them to set up medical camps to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.


