AP CM Reviews Arrangements For Yoga Day On June 21

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced ambitious plans for the International Yoga Day observations in Andhra Pradesh, with the main event held on the RK beach on June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would grace the event here.

“This will be a historic event in Vizag. The citizens of Vizag have always supported me, and this time, they will stand by me as I conduct the most significant event of my life: the International Yoga Day, he said in a statement.

Naidu outlined ambitious plans for the day, emphasizing the importance of incorporating yoga into the people’s daily life.

The state aims to involve up to 2 crore participants from across Andhra Pradesh. According to Naidu, the coastal stretch from RK Beach to Bhogapuram is the most suitable location for this historic event. It is expected to attract around 500,000 persons for the yoga sessions.

The CM emphasised the uniqueness of the venue and expressed confidence in achieving a Guinness World Record for the largest yoga gathering.

On Monday, Naidu was in Visakhapatnam to oversee the event preparations. He took a round of the RK Beach, the designated venue, to assess its readiness. He travelled along the beach road from RK Beach to Rushikonda, to form an opinion on the additional infrastructure needed for the event.

Preparations at the Andhra University grounds were also reviewed to ensure there’s adequate space for the gathering.

During a review meeting, nodal officer for the event, MT Krishnababu, updated the CM on the arrangements and security steps related to the Prime Minister’s visit. District collector Prasad provided details on crowd management along the beach road from RK Beach to Bheemili.

Reflecting on past large-scale gatherings, the CM referenced the 1987 Mahanadu and shared an interesting anecdote about how attendees were required to wear yellow shirts, and those without them had to dye theirs in drums of yellow water.

Naidu said the Indian Navy would showcase 11 ships off RK Beach to commemorate the occasion. With 326 designated compartments for yoga asanas, detailed instructions will be provided to attendees regarding parking, restrooms and schedules.