AP CM Responds In Assembly On Y.S. Vivekananda Murder

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu fiercely responded in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Thursday to a legal notice that circle inspector Shankarayya had sent to the CM in former MP Y.S. Vivekananda murder case. CI Shankarayya sent the legal notice to Chandrababu Naidu after the state government suspended him on grounds of negligence in investigating the murder of Vivekananda. The Chief Minister recalled that when the report of the former MP’s death first surfaced amid the hurry burry of elections, it had been reported as a heart attack. However, Vivekananda’s daughter Y.S. Sunitha demanded a post-mortem of the body. The government ordered the post-mortem, which revealed that the death had actually been due to a murder. Naidu questioned the audacity of CI Shankarayya in challenging him legally. The CM maintained that he never met Shankarayya, who has been accused of negligence as the circle inspector following intelligence and police reports. The Chief Minister lashed out at the negligent investigation of the crime scene and asked whether the then station house officer had been involved in it. He expressed concern over the increasing entry of criminals into politics and lamented that they are even interfering in enforcement of law. Naidu went on to criticise politicians who are supporting criminals. “This is the reason why law and order is worsening,” he remarked.