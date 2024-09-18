AP CM releases Rs 259 crore pending fund for Neeru-Chettu scheme

 Top
Andhra Pradesh
17 Sep 2024 7:00 PM GMT
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered release of Rs 259 crore as the first installment for the Neeru-Chettu scheme. This was pending for some time.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered release of Rs 259 crore as the first installment for the Neeru-Chettu scheme. This was pending for some time. Earlier in the day, ministers Payyavula Keshav, Nimmala Ramanaidu and Anagani Sathyaprasad met the chief minister and made a plea to this effect. Naidu asked the finance department to release the funds in a phased manner, starting with a release of the Rs 259 crore as the first instalment.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
