AP CM releases Rs 259 crore pending fund for Neeru-Chettu scheme

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered release of Rs 259 crore as the first installment for the Neeru-Chettu scheme. This was pending for some time. Earlier in the day, ministers Payyavula Keshav, Nimmala Ramanaidu and Anagani Sathyaprasad met the chief minister and made a plea to this effect. Naidu asked the finance department to release the funds in a phased manner, starting with a release of the Rs 259 crore as the first instalment.

