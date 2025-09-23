AP CM Praises Health Minister In Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday praised Health minister Y. Satya Kumar Yadav in the AP Legislative Assembly for his dedicated work and full understanding of the health department.

"Minister Satya is working with great commitment. I am very happy with his efforts," said the CM.

At the time, the health minister had been replying to a discussion on 17 government medical colleges being established by the Telugu Desam-led coalition regime.

Defending the coalition government's use of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, Satya Kumar highlighted that ownership and management rights of these medical colleges and hospitals will remain with the government. He underlined that the PPP approach aligns with similar successful models in the states of Gujarat and Odisha.

The Health minister underlined that there is full transparency in establishment of the government medical colleges. Bids have been invited for four new colleges, while others will follow. 50 per cent of the seats under the convener quota will be free. ,

Satya Kumar pointed out that infrastructure at the medical colleges started by the previous regime remains incomplete. He underlined that the coalition government is actively funding those pending projects now. He challenged opposition leaders to visit construction sites to see the progress first hand.

The minister accused the opposition of spreading misinformation that medical colleges are being privatised.