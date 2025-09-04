AP CM, Pawan And Lokesh Hail The Revised GST Slabs

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM K. Pawan Kalyan and Education minister Nara Lokesh have hailed the revised GST slabs, saying they will be helpful to every Indian.

In his post on X, Chandrababu wrote, “We welcome the GST reforms with revised slabs across daily essentials, education, healthcare and agriculture. This pro-poor, growth-oriented decision will benefit all sections of society, from farmers to businesses. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on this transformative step. As announced by PM Modi on Independence Day, these next-generation GST reforms will ensure a better quality of life for every Indian.”

Pawan Kalyan stated, “Fulfilling the assurance given from the Red Fort on Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi-led central government has now brought forward next-generation reforms by reducing the GST burden. I especially welcome the significant relief extended to the poor, middle class, farmers, and healthcare, along with the complete removal of GST on education and insurance that safeguard lives and empower the future.”

The Deputy CM expressed his gratitude to union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the GST Council for bringing in these reforms with a clear focus on people’s welfare. “After raising the income tax exemption limit earlier this year, these GST reforms stand as a true Diwali gift to the nation,” Kalyan stated.

Lokesh said, “The NDA government’s historic GST reform of reducing 4 slabs to 2 and reduction in the rates on essentials marks a decisive step towards a simpler, growth-oriented tax regime. As Education minister of AP, I particularly welcome the GST reductions on maps, charts, pencils, sharpeners and exercise books. These will go a long way in easing families’ burden on education and advancing a knowledge-driven economy.”

Telugu Desam AP state president and MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao described the measure as a “true Diwali gift” to households across the country. “By easing the burden of indirect taxation, the centre has benefited the poor and middle class,” he added.