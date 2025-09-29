AP CM Pats TTD For Grand Conduct Of Garuda Seva

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday congratulated the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the Tirupati district administration and the police for the successful conduct of the Srivari Garuda Vahana Seva.

The vahana seva is the spiritual high point of the ongoing Salakatla Brahmotsavams.

In messages on his social media page, the chief minister stressed that better facilities were provided to over three lakh devotees who converged there to witness the sacred procession. He expressed his special appreciation to TTD officials, employees, Srivari Sevaks, the police and district authorities for their coordinated efforts.

The Garuda Seva markedone of the busiest days of the year at Tirumala. By dawn, the four Mada street galleries, with a capacity of 1.80 lakh, were packed as many camped overnight to secure vantage points.

Around 45,000 devotees had darshan at the holding areas, while another 30,000–35,000 viewed the procession near the Vahana Mandapam and temple precincts. There, the Garuda Vahanam halted briefly even after completing the circumambulation of the Mada streets.

Alongside the vahana procession, 78,986 devotees had darshan of the presiding deity inside the sanctum. The hundi collections totalled `3.79 crore, while 7.79 lakh servings of Annaprasadam were done and 3.92 lakh laddus were sold.

APSRTC operated 2,747 trips uphill carrying 1,05,206 pilgrims and 2,895 trips downhill transporting 1,11,547 passengers. About 3,500 Srivari Sevaks assisted in crowd management and services, 12,802 patients received treatment at medical centres, and daily water consumption touched 64.33 lakh gallons.

Senior officials, including TTD executive officer Anil Singhal, CV&SO Murali Krishna and SP Subba Rayudu, oversaw the arrangements throughout the day. TTD also deputed sectoral officers to oversee crowd management and amenities in the galleries.

On the day of Garuda Seva, about 4,700 police personnel, 1,500 TTD vigilance staff and 500 deputation officers were on deployment.