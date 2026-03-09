 Top
AP CM Chandrababu Distributes Pattadar Passbooks In Dhone

Andhra Pradesh
9 March 2026 2:46 PM IST

During a public meeting at the village in Dhone constituency, the chief minister personally facilitated a couple of villagers to digitally record their thumb impressions.

AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu participates in the pattadar passbook distribution program to farmers in Dhone mandal, Nandyal of the district on Monday. | Screengrab from AP CMO YT Video

Nandyal: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday participated in the distribution of newly printed pattadar passbooks (land documents) at Kotha Buruju village in Nandyal district as part of the State government’s Mee Bhoomi – Mee Hakku (Your Land – Your Right) programme aimed at strengthening land ownership rights of farmers.

The programme aims to provide legally secure land ownership documents and prevent manipulation of records while ensuring transparent governance for farmers across the state.

During a public meeting at the village in Dhone constituency, the Chief Minister personally facilitated a couple of villagers to digitally record their thumb impressions. Earlier, he inspected a few stalls showcasing horticultural produce at the venue and learnt from the farmers that enclosing fruits with covers yielded a better price. Officials explained that using fruit covers helped improve the quality of produce, which fetches better market prices. Naidu examined fruits with and without protective covers and directed officials to create greater awareness among farmers on this practice.

He directed officials to encourage high-value crop varieties yielding better profits and also instructed officials to take measures to improve groundwater levels. He reiterated the goal of issuing over 60 lakh pending passbooks by December 2027 and preparing error-free land records across every village in Andhra Pradesh.
DC Correspondent
