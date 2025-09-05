AP CM Orders Quick Probe Into Deaths At Turkapalem

VIJAYAWADA: In response to a spate of unexplained deaths at Turkapalem village in Guntur district over the past two months, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu convened an emergency review meeting with top health officials on Friday.

The CM ordered a comprehensive medical test of every village during this weekend, with a detailed health profile of every villager made available on Monday. 20 people have died during July and August, reportedly causing deep concern among villagers.

"No new cases must be recorded. We must build trust in the government among the residents," he underlined. He wanted officials to treat the issue as a health emergency, with prompt hospitalisation and treatment of critically ill patients.

Recognising the role of local medical officers in instilling confidence within the community, Chandrababu Naidu suggested that central medical authorities be contacted, including experts from AIIMS, to provide support. “Consult international specialists, if necessary,” he underlined.

The Chief Minister suspected that potential causes could be possible bacterial infections transmitted through air, water, food or soil. He suggested sanitation measures and spread of awareness about drinking clean water and hygienic food.

Health officials meanwhile suspect that the cause for deaths could be melioidosis, a potentially fatal infection caused due to bacteria prevalent in wet soil and stagnant water. Blood samples from 29 symptomatic villagers are being tested at the Guntur Medical College. Results are expected within 72 hours. Authorities are investigating whether bacteria from livestock could be a cause, given the community's dependence on rearing animals.

Aggravating factors for the deaths could be high alcohol consumption and polluted environment due to stone crushers operating in the area.

Health officials explained that melioidosis primarily affects individuals with weakened immunity, such as those with diabetes or kidney / liver diseases, farmers, and those exposed to contaminated water or soil through cuts or inhalation. They underlined that early diagnosis and antibiotic treatment can effectively manage the disease.

They said a special ward with 10 beds has been opened at the Guntur General Hospital to treat the patients from Turkapalem.