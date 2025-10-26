AP CM Orders In-Charge Officers To Districts That Montha Could Hit

VIJAYAWADA: With severe Cyclone Montha expected to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast in the next few days, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday directed district collectors, superintendents of police, and senior officials to stay on high alert and ensure that there is no loss of life or property.

In addition, the CM instructed appointment of in-charge officers in cyclone-hit districts to oversee rescue and relief operations once the storm makes landfall.

The Chief Minister held a teleconference with officials after India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, forecasting heavy rainfall and strong winds from Sunday, October 26, to October 29. Montha is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and hit the coast near Kakinada on the evening of October 28, with the accompanying winds reaching speeds of 90–110 kmph.

Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials to take comprehensive precautionary measures to prevent damage. He wanted them to be ready with action plans for managing the aftermath of the cyclone at the district level. He told officials that the storm’s influence would extend from Srikakulam to Tirupati districts, with rainfall ranging between 80 mm and 100 mm. He asked authorities to evacuate people from the vulnerable coastal areas to safe shelters.

The CM asked collectors to keep essential resources ready, monitor water levels in major and medium reservoirs, and manage water releases scientifically to avoid flooding. He directed R&B, electricity, irrigation, municipal administration, and panchayati raj department to function in coordination and ensure essential services to the affected people, such as drinking water, power supply, mobile connectivity, and civil supplies.

Chandrababu Naidu ordered deployment of NDRF and SDRF teams in advance. He suggested that the Hospital on Wheels should be on standby in Kakinada. He advised that schools and colleges may be closed, with real-time information relayed swiftly to all field-level officials.