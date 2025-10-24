Naidu Orders Probe into Kurnool Bus Accident

Vijayawada: In the wake of the tragic bus accident in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a comprehensive inquiry involving transport ministers and officials from neighbouring States.

Holding a video conference with Transport Minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy and senior officials on Friday, the Chief Minister directed them to trace the identities of the deceased and ensure immediate assistance to their families. He also instructed that the injured be provided the best possible medical care without delay.