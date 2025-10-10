AP CM Naidu Urges Promotion of Udayagiri Wood Cutlery Craft

Nellore: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called for promotion of Udayagiri wood cutlery craft.

“Very impressive… Promote Udayagiri wood cutlery — it will bring great recognition to the district,” he told district collector Himanshu Shukla on Friday at the helipad in Edagali village, Venkatachalam mandal, where he was welcomed by the collector. Shukla presented Naidu with a set of Udayagiri wood cutlery.

The Udayagiri wood cutlery, crafted by blending traditional woodwork with modern design, includes spoons, forks, knives, bowls, kitchenware and decorative items. These products are known across India for their elegance, durability and artistic excellence.

The craft, which has a heritage of nearly 150 years, has brought a unique cultural identity to the Udayagiri region. Each item is carefully handcrafted using fine tools and superior-quality wood.

Naidu urged the district collector to encourage and support local artisans, ensuring that this traditional art form continued to thrive in line with modern market demand.