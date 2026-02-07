AP CM Naidu to launch Quantum Valley today, signalling tech leap for India

Vilayawada: Amaravati will reach a historic milestone in India’s technology journey on Saturday with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh laying the foundation stone for the ambitious Amaravati Quantum Valley, a project that will position Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of the global quantum technology ecosystem.

The Chief Minister will depart from his Camp Office at 2:45 p.m. and reach the venue of the foundation-laying ceremony at Uddandarayunipalem village in Thullur mandal by 3 p.m. He will participate in the foundation-laying programme, scheduled to continue until 6 p.m., and later address a public gathering organised at the site.

The state government has earmarked 50 acres for the Quantum Valley campus, which is expected to play a defining role in steering India’s quantum revolution. Leading global and Indian technology majors, such as IBM, Tata Consultancy Services and Larsen & Toubro, are playing a key role in efforts to bring India’s first 133-qubit quantum computer to Amaravati.

The campus will focus on research, innovation, production and skill development in cutting-edge domains, including quantum computing, quantum communications, quantum sensors, artificial intelligence, cyber security, defence technologies, healthcare and finance.

With this initiative, Chandrababu Naidu aims to place Amaravati alongside the world’s most advanced quantum hubs.

AP government expects that the project will attract investments from leading technology companies as well as global research institutions, enabling a vibrant startup ecosystem with large-scale skill training and employment opportunities for youth.

Quantum technology is expected to have a tangible impact on the lives of ordinary citizens. It will facilitate faster pharmaceutical research, improved disease diagnosis, more accurate weather and crop-yield forecasting in agriculture, optimal water usage, and enhanced security in banking and digital transactions.

According to official plans, the Quantum Valley building will be completed by August, with installation of the quantum computer targeted in December. Government envisions Amaravati Quantum Valley to emerge on par with global quantum centres, such as Boston, Singapore and Shanghai, eventually evolving into a global manufacturing hub for quantum computers.