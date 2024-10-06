Naidu to inaugurate Amaravati Drone Summit 2024

Vijayawada: The eagerly awaited Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 here on October 22 and 23 would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the presence of nearly 1,000 delegates from across the country. The event will be held at the CK Convention Centre in Mangalagiri.



The special guest for the event is Union civil aviation minister K Ramamohan Naidu while state investments and infrastructure minister BC Janardhan Reddy would also be present.



Secretary to the investments and infrastructure department, Suresh Kumar, said here on Sunday that the summit aimed to position Andhra Pradesh as the drone capital of India. “The chief minister’s vision is to transform the state into a hub for drone technology,” he said.



Discussions would take place on global drone technologies and their applications in everyday life and governance. “We aim to develop actionable plans on drone applications,” the official said.



He said the current drone capabilities required improvement, particularly in crisis management situations such as floods.



On the first day, a spectacular drone show featuring 5,000 drones will take place along the banks of the Krishna river. This would be the largest drone display of its kind in the country. The previous largest show involved just 2,500 drones. The public is welcome to witness the display free of charge.



An exciting Drone Hackathon will be hosted as part of the summit. Chairman and managing director of AP Drone Corporation, Dinesh Kumar, stated that enthusiasts can register online for participation in the hackathon until Oct 15. Winners will receive cash prizes of `3 lakh, `2 lakh, and `1 lakh for the third prize.



A website dedicated to the summit’s activities styled as https://amaravatidronesummit.com has been launched.

The summit aims to not only showcase the potential of drone technology but also foster collaboration among universities and organisations engaged in the drone sector. Around 400 representatives from drone companies are expected to participate.