AP CM Naidu to chair Cabinet meet on October 23

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Cabinet meeting, headed by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, will be held at the state secretariat in Velagapudi on October 23. Chief Secretary to the AP Government Neerabh Kumar Prasad has issued circular regarding the Cabinet meeting of the Council of Ministers.

In the circular, the CS has instructed all the special chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries of all departments concerned to send the proposals (3 signed copies each) in the prescribed format as detailed in the Cabinet Hand Book to the General Administration (Cabinet-1) Department scrupulously by 4 pm on October 21.

The departments are also instructed to furnish soft copy of the Cabinet Memorandum in Word/PDF formats and also to furnish soft copies of Power Point Presentations (PPTs) duly limit PPT to a maximum four slides and limit time to the Cabinet proposal in their presentations.