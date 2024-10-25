AP CM Naidu Thanks Centre for Amaravati Railway Project

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday thanked the central government as news came of the Union Cabinet’s nod for a new 57-km railway line to capital Amaravati. Naidu urged the Centre to complete the project within three years.

He said the estimated cost of the Amaravati railway project is Rs.2,245 crore. It would connect Amaravati with major metro cities across the country, including Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai, he said.

Talking to the media in Velagapudi, he proposed that a 3.2km-long “iconic” rail bridge be built across River Krishna, as Amaravati is developing fast.

“The Centre is extending all assistance for rebuilding Amaravati,” Naidu said and added that railway works worth Rs.72,000cr are currently on in Andhra Pradesh. These included modernisation works in some stations.

"We have resolved the railway zone issue that has been pending for a long time. The foundation will be laid for this project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi either in November or December," Naidu said.

Promising that a matching fund allocation from the state too will be released on time, Naidu said he had discussed with the PM the railway connectivity to Amaravati during his recent visit to New Delhi.

The state, he said, will extend full cooperation in land acquisition for the railway project.

Thanking the Centre for turning the Ranasthalam-Srikakulam highway into four-lane, the CM said a task force will be set up soon to resolve the problems with the Roads and Buildings, Forest and other wings. He felt the need for eight-lane highways in Andhra Pradesh.

Explaining the decisions taken on the free supply of sand, Naidu said the state government has resolved to make sand available free of cost to the common man and builders. “In the name of binamis, the previous government had looted the natural resources, including sand,” he alleged, adding that over 30 lakh construction workers suffered as sand was not available for supply at that time.

He promised to supply irrigation water to every acre in the state by interlinking the rivers and said a new water policy would soon be announced in the state.

Referring to the YSR Congress president, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu said that an investigation was on into secret GOs of the YSRC government. “All the atrocities of that government are now coming to light.”

"Jagan is resorting to disputes with his mother and sister; and we are being dragged into these. He wants that the properties acquired by his father should not be transferred to his mother," Naidu said, and added that this looked strange.