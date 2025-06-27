AP CM Naidu Stress on Capital Expenditure for Wealth Creation and Revenue Generation

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said funds received from the central government under various schemes should be directed towards capital expenditure.

Naidu was speaking at a review meeting he held on the state’s finance department matters on Thursday. It was attended by finance minister Payyavula Keshav and senior department officials.

The chief minister assessed the monthly spend on welfare programmes, including pensions, and discussed the funding requirements for the developmental projects and implementation of various welfare schemes. He stressed the importance of ensuring adequate availability of funds to support these initiatives.

Naidu directed officials to explore funding options through NABARD and prioritise expenditure in the Panchayat Raj department. Funds received from the Centre under various schemes should be directed towards capital expenditure, as this would also ensure sustainable development, he said.

Capital expenditure drives wealth creation and revenue generation. Officials must prioritise such high-impact projects and take these forward, Naidu said.