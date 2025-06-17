Chittoor: Woman Tied to Tree Over Failure to Repay Debt

Chittoor: In a shocking incident, a woman was tied to a tree after her husband failed to repay debt in Kuppam of Chittoor on Tuesday.

According to local reports, Thimmarayappa and Sirisha, a couple from Narayanapuram village in Kuppam mandal, have been facing financial trouble. Three years ago, Thimmarayappa had borrowed Rs. 80,000 from a local lender, Munikannappa, but was unable to repay the amount.

Recently, both Thimmarayappa and Sirisha had moved to live with their children, but Sirisha visited Narayanapuram on Monday to collect her son's study certificate. Upon learning about the unpaid loan, Munikannappa and his family humiliated Sirisha in front of her child. They tied her to a tree using a rope, demanding the debt repaid.

The Kuppam Urban Police, alerted by locals, arrived at the scene and freed Sirisha. A case has been registered against Munikannappa and his family members, and an investigation is underway.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken a serious note over the incident and directed the officials to take stringent action against those who are responsible and ensure such acts aren't repeated.