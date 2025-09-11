AP CM Naidu Promises Irrigation Facility to 2,81,139 More Acres

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to ensure that there is no shortage of water in any region and ensure the filling of all water tanks.

Naidu said, “Though there is less rainfall in the state this time compared to last year, all the water reservoirs and tanks are full due to better water management.”

The CM conducted a review meeting on water resources and groundwater reserves on Thursday. Officials informed him that 1,031tmc of water reserves was present in all major, medium and minor irrigation tanks against the total capacity of 1,313tmc. Some 89 per cent of the water reserves was in Srisailam and other major reservoirs. Medium reservoirs reached 57 per cent storage capacity.

The officials said 32,642 tanks were to be filled. “If and when all the 497 tanks are full in the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanti region, there is a chance to supply water to 89,117 acres.”

Naidu said, “Once the main projects are completed, irrigation facilities can be provided for 2,81,139 additional acres, including stabilization of 3,38,326 acres.”

He directed the officials to focus on the completion of Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanti works up to 108km to take water to Kadapa. The Srisailam dam protection works and escape channel works taken up at a cost of `1686 crore should be completed on a priority basis.

Naidu said that the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti project should be completed in two years and the government would spend `2000 crore on this. He stressed the need for developing a water network in north Andhra with the linking of Vamsadhara, Nagavali and Champavati to solve the water problem in north Andhra. At the same time, the Yeleru reservoir should be filled to full capacity to supply water to Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti.

He said that the balance works of Varikapudisela phase I should be completed to supply water to 24,900 acres of new ayacut. At the same time, steps should be taken to get forest and environmental clearance for phase II works.

The CM said there was an increase in groundwater level in the state compared to last year, which has increased to 1.25 metres. The average groundwater level by Sept 1 stood at 8.43 metres. “In 7,762 villages, the groundwater level is below 8 metres.”

He said steps should be taken to increase the groundwater levels through farm ponds and check dams. Censors should be arranged to know the groundwater level in real time. Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and officials were present.