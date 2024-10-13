AP CM Naidu Promises Action to Control Prices of Essential Commodities

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to help control the prices of essential commodities. The agriculture department, he said, must implement special plans to enhance the production of palm oil, vegetables and pulses.

Naidu held a review meeting on civil supplies, agriculture and marketing departments on Sunday. Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar, agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, chief secretary Neerabh Prasad and senior officials participated in the meeting.

The chief minister got a briefing on the initiatives being undertaken by the civil supplies department to ease the people’s burden vis-a-vis the rise in prices of essential commodities. He stressed the importance of market interventions.

Naidu recommended that officials analyse the factors contributing to the disparity between demand and supply and take appropriate steps. Rather than attempting to reduce prices after they have risen, or providing subsidies, the civil supplies, agriculture and marketing departments should jointly monitor the situation, anticipate price hikes and respond effectively, he said.

The CM stressed that coordination among the three departments would yield positive results.

The officials briefed the CM on the actions taken to date to alleviate the burden of essential goods prices.

Several recommendations were made during the discussions on both short-term and long-term steps for price control. The discussions included a review of sales conducted through the counters at Rythu Bazaars, where items such as palm oil, sunflower oil, chickpeas, tomatoes and onions are being sold at prices lower than market rates – by 10 to 15 per cent.

The chief minister said the Vigilance department should actively monitor the situation and ensure that traders cooperate in maintaining price stability. Strict action must be taken against those involved in black marketing.

The CM suggested that establishing large-scale storage facilities could facilitate fairness for both farmers and consumers. Actions taken to control prices would be appreciated by the public, he said.