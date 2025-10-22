AP CM Naidu on Three-day UAE Visit

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would be in the UAE on a three-day visit to invite global industry giants for the CII partnership summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15 and seek investments to the state.

Naidu would take off from Hyderabad to Dubai in the morning. He would participate in one-on-one meetings, visit the Dubai Future Museum and partnership summit road show in Dubai.

On Thursday, he would visit YAS island and participate in a business roundtable meeting. On the third day, he would attend a business round table meeting and participate in an AP Diaspora event in The Great Ballroom Le Meridien.

As per the travel itinerary, on the first day, the CM would meet PNC Menon, chairman of the Sobha group, to discuss infra development and IT parks in AP. He would meet Sharafuddin Sharaf, founder of Saharaf and discuss logistics and warehousing facilities in AP. He would also meet Ramesh Ramakrishna, chairman, Transworld group and discuss development of ports, ship management and solutions.

During the day, Naidu would visit the Dubai museum and attend the CII partnership summit road show in Dubai.

On October 23, he would visit the BAPS mandir along with investment minister Alsuwaidi. He would meet Nasser AI Muhairi, executive vice president of Downstream, at ADNOC and chairman Ruwais LNG. He would also meet Mansoor AI Mansoori, CEO of G42 International; Yusuf Ali, chairman and MD of Lulu group; Salmeen Alameri, MD of Agthia group and Rachel, CMO of Binance team.

The CM would travel to YAS island on the third day and visit Ferrari world, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi and Sea world Yas island. He would meet foreign trade minister Thani Bin Ahmed AI Zeyoudi and economy/tour minister Abdulla Bin Touq Almarri.

Naidu would take part in the Emirates Business Roundtable and AP Telugu Diaspora event at Le Meridien.

The CM’s delegation includes AP’s investments minister BC Janardhana Reddy, industries minister TG Bharath, CMO secretary Kartikeya Misra, industries secretary N Yuvaraj, APEDB CEO Saikanth Varma and Ratan Tata Innovation Hub CEO Dhatri Reddy.