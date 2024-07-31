Top
Andhra Pradesh
31 July 2024 6:21 AM GMT
AP CM Naidu Meets Nobel Laureate Michael Kremer
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Nobel Laureate Michael Kremer (Image Source: X)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu met Nobel laureate and American development economist Professor Michael Kremer in Amaravati on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Naidu and Kremer had an insightful interaction regarding the education, health, agriculture, and water supply sectors.
On this occasion, the state government sought Kremer’s expertise, particularly in supplying clean water to rural areas in Andhra Pradesh. The Rural Water Supply Department will collaborate with the organization Evidence Action and will soon commence in-line chlorination on a pilot basis in 500 villages in the state.
Michael Kremer praised the implementation of the PAL (Personalised Adaptive Learning) PAL program in Andhra Pradesh as better than all the states.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
