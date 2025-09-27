AP CM Naidu Lauds Development of Villages With Swadeshi 4G Network

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday underlined that the Swadeshi 4G Network that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated on Saturday, will develop remote villages as part of the roadmap for India’s development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BSNL Swadeshi 4G Network virtually at Jharsuguda, Odisha. The AP CM participated in the launch programme from Vijayawada, pointing out that the network would connect 97,500 locations across the country, including 10 remote villages in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu described Modi as the right leader at the right time, who has made the 4G network a reality, resulting in BSNL establishing one lakh Swadeshi 4G towers.

In this regard, the AP Chief Minister said several other countries are benefiting from Indian technology. Citing examples, he pointed out that Covid-19 vaccine produced in India had been used across the world. Likewise, the UPI digital payment system, introduced during that period, is now being followed by France and Singapore, apart from other countries.

Naidu underlined that the world is moving toward a knowledge economy. In this context, he asked youth to seize the opportunity by updating their skills. He pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh government is delivering 735 government services through WhatsApp. He emphasised that mobile phones manufactured in India under the Make in India programme are being used worldwide. 14.30 lakh DWCRA women’s group members in the state are using smartphones.

Stating that a Quantum Valley will be established in Amaravati by January 2026, the Chief Minister stressed the need for Swadeshi apps, pointing out that currently, 90 per cent of apps used in India are foreign and involve payment. He expressed the hope that AP will start using 6G technology by 2030.

Speaking on the occasion, union Rural Development and Communications minister of state Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar asserted that India is no longer a mere global market, but is poised to position itself as a master and leader in technological innovation. He maintained that India is not a tributary merging into a global current but “a mighty ocean with the capacity to redirect the flow of technology itself.”

Recalling his childhood, Dr. Pemmasani said even a telephone connection once required an MLA or MP’s recommendation. “Three leaders reshaped the change—former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, visionary Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who gave new meaning to technology, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is now steering BSNL forward,” he stated.

The Union minister said Airtel and Jio operate around five lakh towers, giving them a superior reach, while BSNL is currently lagging behind. However, with central support and cooperation at various levels, BSNL is expanding its rural footprint in the interests of people at large.

Among those who participated in the function included Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), Guntur Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindrababu (Nani), AP BJP president Madhav, AP Technology Services chairman Mannava Mohanakrishna and BSNL Corporate Office director Vivek Banzal.