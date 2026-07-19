AP CM Naidu Congratulates Winners of the 72nd National Film Awards

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu congratulated all the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards.

Through his message, he congratulated all the actors, directors, producers, technicians, and every member of the Telugu film fraternity whose exceptional achievements have brought great pride to our cinema.

He further stated, "Art, culture, and cinema are enduring pillars of our identity and heritage. May Telugu cinema continue to scale greater heights and inspire generations with its excellence."

Here is the list of 72nd National Film Awards for Tollywood

Best popular film providing wholesome entertainment: Kalki2898AD

Best screenplay (original): Sukumar (Pushpa2)

Best Telugu film: CommitteeKurrollu

Best children film: 35 ChinnaKathaKaadu

Best make up: P Ravi Kumar - Committee Kurrollu

Best Costume designer: Pushpa2 - Deepali & Sheetal Sharma

Best production designer: Nitin Zihani Choudhary - Kalki2898AD

Best dialogues: LuckyBaskhar - Venky Atluri

Best child artist: Arundev Pothula - 35 Chinna KathaKaadu

Megastar Chiranjeevi also congratulated every winner at the 72nd National Film Awards

Jr NTR congratulated all the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards through social media and further wrote, "Proud to see Telugu cinema shining bright on the national stage!"

Allu Arjun congratulated Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan on winning the Best Actor award, and to

Yami Gautam on winning the Best Actress award, also congratulated the director Sukumar on winning the Best Screenplay award for Pushpa2, and to Deepali & Sheetal Sharma for Best Costume Design.

He congratulated Niharika Konidela and Committee Kurrollu team on winning Best Telugu Film, and to P. Ravi Kumar for Best Makeup.

Allu Arjun said delighted to see Telugu cinema shine with Kalki2898AD winning Best Popular Film and Best Production Design, Venky Atluri receiving Best Dialogues for Lucky Baskhar, 35 Chinna KathaKaadu winning Best Children's Film and Arundev Pothula winning Best Child Artist.

AR Rahman congratulated GV Prakash on his 3rd National Award. He also said, "A proud moment for our family as we celebrate our 10th National Award together. Your passion, sincerity, and dedication to music continue to inspire. Wishing you many more milestones ahead. God bless"

Reacting after the announcement of 72nd National Film Awards, Tollywood Director Anil Ravipudi said, "What a glorious day for Telugu cinema."

Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej congratulated all the winners and congratulated Niharika Konidela for her movie Committee Kurrollu .

Many other politicians, celebrities took to social media and congratulated the winners of 72nd National Film Awards.