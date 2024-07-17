AP CM meets Amit Shah in Delhi

VIJAYAWADA:Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday night.

Naidu is in the national capital meeting Union ministers and seeking funds for AP ahead of the Union Budget that is expected to be presented shortly. AP finance minister Payyavula Keshav accompanied the Chief Minister, along with Union ministers from the state – K. Rammohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, MP Kesineni Chinni, Kambhampati Rammohan Rao and others.

Sources said Naidu's meeting with Amit Shah lasted for almost an hour. It is said the CM wanted the Union home minister to intervene and resolve the pending bifurcation issues, including funds for the construction of Capital Amaravati.

Taking to X, Naidu said, “Today in New Delhi. I met with the Union Home Minister, @AmitShah Ji, to apprise him of the devastating condition of finances that Andhra Pradesh had slipped into over the past five years. I also discussed the findings of the four White Papers released, outlining the staggering debt accumulated between FY 2019-24 that spiralled our state's finances out of control. Economic incompetence, gross mismanagement, and rampant corruption by the previous government have caused irreparable damage to our state.” Naidu further wrote, “With the mandate people gave to NDA, the central and state governments will devise a comprehensive recovery plan and bring our state's economy back on track. We shall fulfil people’s aspirations together.”

Naidu is expected to remain in Delhi on Wednesday and meet other Union ministers, including finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.