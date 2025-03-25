AP CM lists steps to ensure water for all

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to ensure that there's no shortage of water in any part of Andhra Pradesh during this summer season.

Naidu reviewed the summer action plan with the officials from the departments of disaster management, panchayat raj, municipal administration and health, at the Secretariat here on Monday.

Disaster management authorities, he said, must get information on the summer heat situation from various sources and periodically alert the people. “Send heatwave alerts to the people on their mobile phones in areas where the summer heat is high so that they would take precautionary measures to ensure their safety.”

He said advance alerts about the sweltering heat wave conditions would help avoid deaths due to sun stroke.

The CM called for the setting up of ‘Chalivendrams’ at government expense to supply water as also buttermilk centres in markets, bus stations and other areas where there is public activity. Officials must encourage private parties to set up such facilities voluntarily, too, he said.

Recalling the TD government’s initiative during 2014-19, he said. “We supplied free buttermilk to the people. We must do it again.”

Naidu asked the officials to implement ‘water bell’ in schools and ensure availability of water so that students could quench their thirst through the summer.

On forest fires, he called for appropriate action to detect forest fires by using drones along with controlling them before these could spread to large areas. “Act sternly against those who caused forest fires. As for industrial fires, officials must remain vigilant and control them immediately.”

To address the shortage of potable water in the municipalities, the CM said he has ordered release of `39 crore to ensure water supply to the people. Naidu called for construction of farm ponds by using funds from MGNREGS. “Take up desiltation of tanks,” he asked the officials and said they must also enhance the number of working days under the job scheme.

“Provide them with potable water and other amenities at their workplaces. Their work timings should be scheduled between 9am and 11am for job seekers,” he said.

Naidu underscored the need to arrange ORS packets to the people in general as also to those engaged under MGNREGS and travelers, so that they would not get exposed to the summer heat.

For municipal workers, Naidu said no work should be allotted to them between 12 noon and 4pm in open areas. He called for special arrangements in hospitals for those affected by the high heat. Hospitals must ensure there are adequate numbers of beds and keep doctors in readiness to treat sun stroke victims.

Where necessary, initiate steps to prevent mosquito menace in agency areas, he said.

Maintaining that the Rayalaseema region and Prakasam district would be facing shortage of fodder and water, the chief minister asked officials to erect 12,138 water tanks at a cost of `35 crore, for providing water to the cattle. “Ensure availability of water for animals and birds during the summer across the state, to help them quench their thirst,” he said.