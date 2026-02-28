AP CM Launches Free HPV Vaccination Drive At Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched the HPV vaccination drive at Raavivalasa in Cheepurupalli mandal in the district. A Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine was administered in the presence of the Chief Minister to a young girl at a community health centre in Raavivalasa village. The Chief Minister interacted with the beneficiaries who have come forward to receive the vaccine. The state government is administering the HPV vaccine free of cost to nearly 3.45 lakh adolescent girls across Andhra Pradesh as part of the vaccination drive that aims to prevent cervical cancer.

The vaccines will be distributed through 1,645 primary and urban health centres equipped with cold storage facilities. In the first phase, the state has already received 1,90,800 doses, and the vaccination programme will continue for three months, with certificates issued to all recipients. Parents’ consent will be obtained before administering the vaccine.

The HPV vaccine, administered in a 0.5 ml dose, protects against four major virus strains (types 6, 11, 16, and 18) that cause cervical cancer. Officials assured that the vaccine is safe, with only minor side effects such as mild fever or pain at the injection site, which subside within two days. Recipients will be observed for 30 minutes post-vaccination before being allowed to leave.