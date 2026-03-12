AP CM Launches ‘Araku Kouni’ Tribal Millet Menu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday launched ‘Araku Kouni’, the state’s first tribal millet-based food menu, during the Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat.

The initiative aims to bring traditional millet-based diets into mainstream food culture while showcasing the rich culinary heritage of tribal communities in Andhra Pradesh.

The Araku Kouni menu features traditional recipes sourced from indigenous communities in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district. The dishes include Korra Payasam, Ragi Chapati, Samala Pulihora, Kantla Ambali, Corn Vada and Toor Dal Curry, reflecting the food traditions of the Araku region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to tribal development.

The ASR district administration spearheaded the initiative with support from tribal anganwadi workers, the Indian Culinary Institute, Tirupati, and the Department of Tourism. The ingredients used in the dishes are cultivated in natural environments without chemical fertilisers or pesticides.

The district tourism team, in collaboration with the Indian Culinary Institute, Tirupati, documented the recipes along with their nutritional values, calorific indices and health benefits.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) will introduce the Araku Kouni menu in all Haritha restaurants across ASR district and gradually extend it to other tourism outlets in the state.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Araku Kouni counter during the sixth Collectors’ Conference to promote healthy eating and encourage culinary tourism in Andhra Pradesh.