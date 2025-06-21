AP CM Lauds Modi For Globalising Yoga

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularising yoga across the world.

Speaking at the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations at the RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday morning, the AP CM said yoga is now practiced in 175 countries and at 12 lakh locations.

Stating that yoga has contributed significantly to both physical and mental health, Chandrababu Naidu said artificial intelligence is making yoga more accessible and bringing it closer to everyone.

“Yesterday, 22,000 tribal students set a Guinness World Record. They achieved this feat through Surya Namaskar. With Prime Minister Modi, any record is possible,” the Chief Minister declared. He expressed his happiness over the upcoming Yoga Super League, scheduled to begin in September.

In a significant appeal, the Chief Minister requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leverage his influence to ensure that yoga is included as a regular sport in prestigious international sporting events, such as the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and eventually the Olympic Games.

Praising Modi’s leadership, Chandrababu Naidu said, "When it comes to creating history, it is only possible through Narendra Modi. Similarly, breaking records is something only he can achieve. That is why I am making this special request to him."

The AP CM appealed to people to dedicate at least one hour each day to practicing yoga.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said celebration of the World Yoga Day is a great honour for India.

“We are going to achieve a world record with the efforts of Chandrababu in the presence of Modi. If the Rigveda talks about the uniqueness of yoga, Modi has made it universal," Pawan Kalyan underlined.



