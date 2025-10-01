AP CM Invites Global Investors To Visakhapatnam CII Partnership Summit

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has invited global industry leaders to the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Nov 14 and 15.

He said, “Andhra Pradesh is endowed with unique advantages, including a long coastline, an investment-friendly atmosphere with pro-industry policies, and a technologically skilled youth force.”

Speaking as the chief guest at the curtain-raiser of the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, in Delhi on Tuesday evening, the CM said he is hosting the summit for the seventh time. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the right leader at the right time, he said India is experiencing rapid industrial growth.

CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee welcomed the gathering.

Naidu stated that, with the vision of achieving a $2.4 million economy for AP, the government has unveiled Swarnandhra Vision 2047. As part of this plan, leveraging the 1,000km-long coastline, plans are on to develop ports or harbours in every 50km distance.

Priority areas include logistics, deep technology, product perfection, Space City, electronics, drones, and aerospace hubs. A Quantum Valley will also be developed in Amaravati, where a quantum computer would begin functioning by January 2026. Full-scale production would start there within two years.

The CM said, “We are building ports, industrial and logistics corridors in the coastal region by ensuring them world standards. We are promoting advanced food processing units. AP is becoming a key location for big tech companies, whose presence would benefit farmers.”

India, he said, is becoming a global tech powerhouse with semiconductors and other electronics products. “Natural tourist areas are the biggest resource of AP. There are immense opportunities in the education and medical sectors.”

Naidu noted that Prime Minister Modi has set a target of 500gw in the renewable energy sector, while AP has fixed its goal at 160gw. The state, with its strong agricultural and aqua base, plans to establish advanced food processing units on a large scale. Andhra Pradesh, ranked first in ease of doing business, is now focusing on the “speed of doing business,” he added.

Inviting global investors, the CM assured pro-industry policies and full cooperation to enable rapid industrial growth and economic expansion.

Naidu stressed, “We are developing logistics to make it suitable for industries. We are constructing ports, airports and roads in the state. Investments should come for wealth creation, and poverty can be eradicated only if wealth is created.”

The Swarnandhra Vision, he said, aims to make AP a 2.4 trillion dollar economy. “For this, we are working on the basis of 10 principles. We have set key goals like logistics, deep technology and product perfection. Integrated development is now a slogan. Integrated development is possible through P4. We are setting up drones and aerospace cities in AP."

Naidu stated, “Google is setting up a data centre in Visakhapatnam, which will be the second largest centre after America. We aim to bring manufacturing industries to AP on a large scale. I call on industrialists to invest only after visiting AP. We have a track record in attracting investments. We have developed Hyderabad with the IT sector and made it the best residential city. Currently, we are building Amaravati city as a green city.”