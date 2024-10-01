 Top
AP CM Invited to Dasara Mahotsavams

Andhra Pradesh
30 Sep 2024
AP CM Invited to Dasara Mahotsavams
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has received invitations to participate in the nine-day Dasara Navarathri Mahotsavams at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada and at Bhramarambika Devi in Srisailam. Minister for endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, along with endowments commissioner Satyanarayana and executive officers from both temples, visited the Chief Minister's residence in Vundavalli to extend the invitation. They also invited HRD minister Nara Lokesh. Following the invitations, Vedic pandits offered blessings and presented prasadams from the respective deities.

