AP CM Inaugurates TIDCO Welfare Housing Complex

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister M N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday inaugurated a TIDCO welfare housing complex at Naidupeta in Tirupati, kicking off more than 2.5 lakh housewarming ceremonies statewide. The NDA coalition government had earlier distributed three lakh houses to beneficiaries in Rayachoti in November last year, followed by 2.5 lakh houses today.

"Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation housing complex at Naidupeta. As part of the second phase, over 2.5 lakh poor people will conduct housewarming ceremonies from Pudur in Naidupeta mandal of Sullurupeta constituency, the Chief Minister will distribute 1 lakh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) houses along with another 1.5 lakh houses to beneficiaries across the state.

The state government has developed TIDCO housing complexes with parks, walking tracks, and other amenities. In two phases over the past 21 months, the coalition government has handed over a total of 5.5 lakh houses to the poor.