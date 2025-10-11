AP CM Inaugurates 3 Landmark Projects in Nellore

Nellore: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday inaugurated three major projects in Nellore district — the Nandagokulam Life School, the Save the Bull initiative and the Viswa Samudra Bio-Energy Ethanol Plant.

Naidu described these as symbols of sustainable development, innovation and social responsibility.

The projects were established under the Chinta Sasidhar Foundation, which the CM praised for its “visionary contributions” to rural and environmental progress.

Naidu said India is set to become the world’s No. 1 economy by 2047, and Andhra Pradesh would play a leading role in that transformation. “We are determined to make our state a model of technology-driven, inclusive growth,” he asserted.

The Viswa Samudra Bio-Energy Ethanol Plant, spread across 24 acres, produces 200 kilolitres of ethanol per day, using over 15,000 tonnes of damaged rice, husk and crop residue, providing farmers with additional income while promoting clean energy.

The CM lauded the Nandi Power (Save the Bull) initiative — a unique system that generates electricity through bull-driven treadmills, blending tradition with modern sustainability. The adjoining Goshala, which shelters more than 400 cattle, he said, “reflects the government’s commitment to animal welfare and indigenous breed conservation.”

Naidu also praised the Nanda Gokulam Life School for offering quality education to talented and economically disadvantaged students, noting that “true empowerment lies not in charity alone but in creating opportunities for growth.”

He linked the initiative with the state’s P4 Mission (People, Public, Private Partnership for Progress) aimed at achieving Zero Poverty.

Naidu highlighted Nellore’s rapid industrial expansion, with projects such as Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs, Krishnapatnam, Ramayapatnam and Dugarajapatnam ports, and the upcoming Dagadarthi airport ensuring holistic regional growth.

He also announced that the BPCL Greenfield Refinery and Kribco Green Energy Plant would soon begin operations, transforming Nellore into a major industrial hub.

The CM said the state Cabinet has approved the establishment of a Rs 88,000-crore Google Data Center in Visakhapatnam — the largest single investment in India’s tech history. “This milestone will put AP on the global technology map and prepare our youth to create AI algorithms for the future,” he said.

Concluding his address, Naidu said the new initiatives “not only benefit farmers and safeguard the environment but also set the tone for sustainable, technology-driven growth across the state.”

The event was attended by MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, RS MP Beeda Mastan Rao, Sarvepalli MLA Somirddy Chandramohan Reddy, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, well as Viswa Samudra Group executives including its former CEO of Krishnapatnam Port, Anil Yendluri and senior officials.