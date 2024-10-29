AP CM for SKL on Nov 1, to launch free gas scheme

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Nara Chanadrababu Naidu is likely to visit Srikakulam on November 01and may launch the free LPG scheme, the second most important scheme in the Super Six.

Srikakulam district administration official release on Monday said Ichapuram MLA Bendalam Ashok, collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundatkar, superintendent of police KV Maheswara Reddy, joint collector Farmna Ahmed and local Tahsildars made a whirlwind visit to Korlam, Eudpuram and Padmatula villages of Sompeta, Ichapuram and Kanchili mandals of Ichapuram assembly constituency on Monday.

Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting Srikakulam district for the first time after taking oath as the chief minister.

His visit assumes importance as he would be launching the three cylinder scheme from this district. The officials surveyed the lands suitable for helipad, public meeting and parking for the ministers, MLAs and officials.