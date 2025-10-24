AP CM Expresses Strong Displeasure Over Heated Dispute Between Party's MP And MLA

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed strong displeasure over the heated dispute between Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and Tiruvuru MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao, which he said is tarnishing the Telugu Desam’s image.

The feud, marked by public accusations and counter-accusations on social media, escalated when Kolikapudi alleged that Kesineni demanded ₹5 crore for a party ticket, sharing bank statements as ‘proof.’ Kesineni denied the claims, accusing Kolikapudi of personal ambition and betrayal.

Naidu, currently in Dubai, spoke on the phone with state party president Palla Srinivasa Rao, rejecting the proposal to immediately summon the two leaders for talks. Naidu said he would personally address the issue upon his return, emphasising that party discipline must be maintained strictly.

The CM warned that anyone violating party norms would face consequences, urging all issues to be resolved internally rather than creating public discord.

Following Naidu’s directives, the scheduled Tiruvuru panchayat and Krishna district leaders’ meetings were cancelled.