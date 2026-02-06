AP CM Exempts GST on Works By Irrigation, Water Associations

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced that all works undertaken by irrigation and water users’ associations will be exempted from the Goods and Services Tax (GST), underscoring his government’s commitment to strengthen participatory irrigation management.

Addressing a large gathering at the Neeru Pragathi, Jala Harathi programme at the Parade Grounds near Nelapadu in Amaravati, the Chief Minister asked irrigation associations to work with a clear goal of ensuring water supply to every acre of farmland. He said Andhra Pradesh, once known for farmer distress and suicides, has transformed into a farmer-friendly state through focused governance and well-planned irrigation strategies.

Recalling the evolution of irrigation in Rayalaseema, Naidu said visionary initiatives launched during the NTR era led to major projects, such as the Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari and Telugu Ganga. Since then, programmes like Neeru-Chettu, construction of recharge pits and promotion of micro-irrigation with up to 90 per cent subsidy have helped boost groundwater levels and convert drought-prone Anantapur into a flourishing horticulture hub.“Rayalaseema will have a golden future under the NDA government,” he declared.

Highlighting the role of water users’ associations, the Chief Minister said the system, first introduced in 1997, has led to construction of over 14 lakh water conservation structures. He charged that the previous regime had neglected such water bodies. Naidu disclosed that ₹344 crore have been spent through farmer bodies this year on over 7,000 operations and maintenance works, with the nomination limit raised to ₹10 lakh. Efficient water management had ensured healthy reservoir levels. He assured that water to nurseries will be supplied by May 15.

Calling interlinking of rivers and irrigation to every acre the “true Jala Harathi,” the CM said AP had invested ₹68,000 crore between 2014 and 2019 on irrigation. He maintained that with the Centre’s support, the Polavaram project would be completed before June 2027, paving the way for river interlinking and assured water to north coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.

Referring to YSRC allegations over the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project, Naidu accused the opposition party of attempting to mislead the public. He reiterated that the NDA government would ensure water security across all regions, including Rayalaseema, while driving industrial growth with ₹20 lakh crore investments and generating employment for 23 lakh people under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in partnership with Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan. Those who attended the meeting included ministers Nimmala Ramanaidu, K. Atchannaidu and Kandula Durgesh, BJP state president P.V.N. Madhav, public representatives and senior officials.

Earlier, the State Federation of Irrigation Water Users’ Associations (IWUAs) had requested the Chief Minister to withdraw the Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on works undertaken by irrigation associations and to actively involve them as partners in rural development programmes. Federation’s state president and Nagarjunasagar Left Canal Project Committee vice-chairman, A. Venkata Gopalakrishna Rao had submitted a detailed memorandum to Chandrababu Naidu in this regard in the presence of Water Resources minister Ramanaidu.