AP CM Congratulates New CJI Justice Surya Kanth

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday congratulated Justice Surya Kanth on being sworn-in as the new Chief Justice of India.

Justice Kant, who has been part of several landmark verdicts, including on abrogation of Article 370 removing Jammu and Kashmir's special status, took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India today.

He succeeds Justice B R Gavai. "Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Justice Surya Kant Ji on taking oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India," the chief minister said in a post on 'X'. Naidu wished the CJI a successful and inspiring tenure in strengthening justice and constitutional values.